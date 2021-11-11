Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.90

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 170086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

AX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

