B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,657.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.13% of Booking worth $117,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 86.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 302.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $98,580,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $35.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,533.95. 7,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,426.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,312.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 44.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

