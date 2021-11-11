B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 3,622 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

