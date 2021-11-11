B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,832 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,188. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

