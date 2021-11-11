B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Finance Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

