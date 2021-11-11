B. Riley Initiates Coverage on NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NN stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.