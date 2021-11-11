B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.