Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ (BW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 295,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

