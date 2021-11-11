Badger DAO Price Tops $32.63 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $335.66 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00050071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00224719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

