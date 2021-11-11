Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Bakkt stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.