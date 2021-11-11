Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $752,342. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

