Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 60.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 97,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,310. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

