Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $467,000.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

SKYAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.