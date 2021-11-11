Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter valued at $683,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the second quarter valued at $21,862,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

