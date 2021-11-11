Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 78.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

