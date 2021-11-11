Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 234,798 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 901.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of AC Immune worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.11 on Thursday. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.77.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

