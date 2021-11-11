Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.