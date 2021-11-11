Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $130.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

