Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,458. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

