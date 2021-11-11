Bank of America Corp DE Buys 16,705 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of Lamar Advertising worth $49,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

