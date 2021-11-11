Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $49,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

