Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.98 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $48,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

NYSE RNR opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

