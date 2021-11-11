Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.52 Million Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $53,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.09 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

