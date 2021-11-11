Bank of America Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $60.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 40.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 26.47. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 9.66 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,560,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,232,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

