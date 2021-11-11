Bank of America Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $191.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $183.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.57. 598,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,872. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

