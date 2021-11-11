Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.09.

BMO stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

