Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €82.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.17 ($101.38).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.63.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.