Barclays Boosts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $28.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

ALHC opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

