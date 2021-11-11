Barclays Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $18.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.