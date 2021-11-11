Barclays Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $53.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Securities cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.