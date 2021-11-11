Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

