Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by 60.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Barings BDC stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

