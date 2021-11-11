Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$32.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.87. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

