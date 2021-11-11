Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

