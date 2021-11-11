Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $306.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00225892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00091899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,879,440 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.