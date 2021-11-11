Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 257.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

