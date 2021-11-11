Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Phillips 66 by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

