Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

