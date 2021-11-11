Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 72,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

