Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

