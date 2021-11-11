Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$ EPS.

Shares of BZH stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

