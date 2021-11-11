Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up to $18.79

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $21.20. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 9,402 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $681.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.