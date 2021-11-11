Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

BZLYF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

