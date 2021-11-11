BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BellRing Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of BellRing Brands worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.