Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $24,597.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,767,546 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,895 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

