Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold Sells 3,319 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BSY stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

