Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $2,757,448.10 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

