Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 181 ($2.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 342.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.25.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

