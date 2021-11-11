Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGSY. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

SBGSY stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

