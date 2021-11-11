Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier Purchases 20,704 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

