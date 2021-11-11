Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier Purchases 20,704 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
